Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer shares 2007 throwback video as child artist on Navratri

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the popular actresses on Indian television. She is currently seen in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, where she plays an OT(officer trainee) in the IAS training academy. The actress portrays the role of Kavya Bansal who faces challenges from society and her loved ones to fulfill her dream to become an IAS officer. The show has become widely popular among fans and Sumbul is already a fan favorite. Today on the occasion of Navrati, the actress shared an old video from 2000's where she sings in a choir.

Sumbul Touqeer sang as a child artist in her father's choreographed album

Today the Imlie actress shared a video on her social media story where she is seen singing a bhajan titled Sir pe mukut soohe laal hai chunariya. The actress captioned it, "2007". The actress is seen wearing a white frock and takes center stage among other kids. She looks absolutely adorable with some makeup two ponytails and ribbons.

Take a look!

Fans have expressed their reactions to the post. One of the fans commented, "Choutu si sum.. bubbly doll sum" (Little Sumbul). Another fan wrote, "Cutie sumbul..." Another wrote, "Pyari sumbul..." (Lovely Sumbul)A fan commented, "My sweet sumbul touqeer khan"

Apart from this, Sumbul Touqeer recently posted a dance video with her sister, dancing on Khalasi. She is seen enjoying the tunes of the viral Gujarati song showcasing some cool garba moves. The actress was enjoying the vibes of Navratri.

Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon- Plot

In the current track, Kavya struggles to get the Basantkhedi project. She tries all the means but her Guru makes it difficult to get through. From the ghosts of the past, Kavya slips off the cliff but Adhiraj Pradhan (Mishkat Varma) saves her from falling. Someone from the campus shares a video where the reputation of the Academy is at stake. She tries her level best to clear the name. After much struggle, she finally makes it to the list and determines to clear her sister's name and start the hospital again. Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs from Monday to Friday.

ALSO READ: Kavya - Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon PROMO: Will Kavya and Adiraj clash in fight for Basantkedi?