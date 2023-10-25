Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer shares BTS snaps from her show: PICS

Sumbul Touqeer has proven to be one of the finest actors in the television industry. After her appearance in Bigg Boss 16, the actress has become a fan favorite. Currently, the actress is seen in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Like the actress, the show has also become a viewer's favorite. In Kavya, she plays an OT (aspirant) at the IAS training academy. The actress plays the role of Kavya Bansal, who faces the challenges of society and her loved ones to achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Today the actress shared some of the behind-the-scenes footage and pictures, showing some fun post-shoot.

Sumbul Touqeer shares BTS snaps from the shoot

The Kavya actress shared some fun snaps from her shooting where she is seen goofing around with her co-stars Mishkat Varma and Varun Kasturia. The actress shared a video where Mishkat tries to mess with sleepy Sumbul Touqeer and his prank backfired. In another picture, she is seen posing for a selfie with her co-star Varun Kasturia, who plays her brother. Another snap shows a scene from their upcoming episode, where Adiraj (Mishkat) saves Kavya(Sumbul) from public outrage.

Here take a look:

The actress has been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes pictures on her social media. A few days back she also posted a sneak peek from her vlog.

Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon- Plot

In the current track, Kavya struggles to get the Basantkhedi project. She tries all the means but her Guru makes it difficult to get through. From the ghosts of the past, Kavya slips off the cliff but Adhiraj Pradhan (Mishkat Varma) saves her from falling. Someone from the campus shares a video where the reputation of the Academy is at stake. She tries her level best to clear the name. After much struggle, she finally makes it to the list and determines to clear her sister's name and start the hospital again. Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs from Monday to Friday.

