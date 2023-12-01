Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Adhiraj confesses his love to Kavya, stops her from finishing career for him; Watch

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is keeping the viewers hooked to their screens with its interesting storyline and plot twists. Now, as per the recent teaser, protagonists Kavya aka Sumbul Touqeer, and Adhiraj aka Mishkat Varma will express their feelings for each other, something which audiences have been waiting for a long time.

Adhiraj confesses his feelings to Kavya

The latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shared by the official handle of SonyTV starts with Adhiraj crossing all Police barricades to reach Kavya who is under the custody of the cops. She screams and questions Adhiraj’s actions. She says, “Adi, tum pagal ho? Kya kar rahe the?” Adhiraj in his reply asks Kavya what is she doing. She tells him that she is protesting but what Adhiraj is doing is simply ‘maskari (joke)’.

A cute banter begins between Kavya and Adhiraj where the latter ends up calling Kavya ‘Mahaan (Great)’ and ‘Akal ki dhanwan (Mindfully rich)’ for sacrificing her IAS seat for him. On hearing all this, Kavya and Adhiraj move closer to each other. Kavya tells Adhiraj, “Seat jayegi par jo tumhare sath galat hua hai woh sach batakar thik ho jayega (I might lose my seat but after confessing the truth, you will be saved).

Take a look at the recent teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

Adhiraj then opens up his heart to Kavya and says, “Par hamein seat nahi chahiye. Hamein bas tum chahiye. IAS ke bina kaam chal jayega lekin tumhare bina, humse na ho payega (I don’t want an IAS seat. All I want is you. I can live life without becoming an IAS but without you, it will be impossible for me).”

Adhiraj continues expressing his feelings for Kavya and adds, “Tum jab hoti ho roz subah hanste huye uthta hun, har pal agle pal ka intezar karta hun, kal se darr bhi nahi lagta, logon ki chaalon par gussa bhi nahi aata (When you are with me, I wake up with a smile every morning, I wait for upcoming moments in life, I am unafraid of future, I don’t get angry at people’s plotting).”

The caption of the promo read, “Adhiraj ne aakhir woh saari dil ki baatein Kavya ko sahi mauke par bata di!”

About Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the story of an ambitious and dedicated IAS officer Kavya portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer. Apart from Sumbul, the show also stars Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh, Vinay Jain, Govind Pandey and Rudrakshi Gupta among others.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

