Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Adhiraj goes down on his knees to propose to Kavya; Will they find their happily ever-after?

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. Besides having an exceptional plotline, it has captivated the audiences with the sizzling chemistry between the leads, Kavya and Adhiraj played by the very talented actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, respectively. As per the latest promo, Kavya will say a yes to Adhiraj’s dreamy marriage proposal.

Kavya accepts Adhiraj’s marriage proposal

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television has dropped a promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. It begins with Adhiraj lovingly looking at his ladylove, Kavya. He then goes down on his knees with a box of ring and proposes to Kavya for marriage. Adhiraj says, Kavya bansal, kya tum hamein roz aur pyaar karne ki ijazat dogi? Shaadi karogi humse? (Will you let me love you even more? Will you marry me?)”

Kavya looks quite impressed with Adhiraj’s words. She smiles her heart out and instantly says yes to his proposal.

The caption of the promo reads, “#AdYa ki kahani pahunch gayi hai ek khoobsurat mod par!”

Take a look at the latest promo for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

Advertisement

Soon after, the ardent fans of the show began showing their excitement over the upcoming episode. One user wrote, “OMG. Is this a dream or what? Very excited for upcoming episodes.” Another said, “SUPER EXCITED.” “Ab jake jaan mein jaan aayi,” read a comment.

In the previous promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Adhiraj’s father Giriraj asked Kavya to make a sacrifice in order to prove her love for Adi. He made police arrest Adhiraj, leaving Kavya in a tough situation. Giriraj told her that Adi’s release is in her hands. He stated, “Adi salakhon ke peeche sadhega ya khuli hawa mein sans lega, yeh ab tumhe tay karna hai” (Now you will decide whether Adi will rot behind the bars or will breathe in open air).

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the struggles of an IAS officer named Kavya, essayed by Sumbul Touqeer. It airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Shikhar Dhawan and Jhulan Goswami’s way of playing cricket