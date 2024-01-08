Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Adhiraj tries to move on from Kavya; gets engaged with Radhika

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has been generating a lot of interest among viewers since its inception. Besides having an incredible storyline, it is the sizzling chemistry between its lead pair- Kavya aka Sumbul Touqeer and Adhiraj aka Mishkat Varma which has captivated the audiences. The show is currently depicting a separation track between Kavya and Adhiraj. Now, as per the latest promo, Adhiraj will try to convince Kavya that he has moved on from her by announcing his marriage to Radhika.

Adhiraj announces marriage with Radhika

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television has dropped an exciting promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. It begins with Adhiraj getting angry at Kavya for bringing Radhika in between. He says, “Hum aage badh rahe hain aur tumse yeh dekha nahi ja raha (I am moving on and you cannot see me doing that).” He goes to kiss Radhika’s hand and declares that he likes Radhika. Adhiraj also announces that he will marry Radhika soon.

In the next frame, Adhiraj is seen sitting with Radhika for their engagement. The priest tells Adiraj’s mother, Malini, that putting nariyal (coconut) on the girl’s lap is an indication of accepting that girl as your daughter-in-law. Adhiraj’s father, Giriraj hands over a nariyal to Malini who is not keen on taking it. The nariyal slips from her hand and reaches Kavya who is seen coming at Adhiraj’s engagement ceremony. Malini then states, “Nariyal bhi jaanta hai ke uska asli haqdar kaun hai. Rishte chahe koi bhi banane ki koshish kare jodiyan upar wala hi banata hai (Even the coconut knows who deserves it. People can form relationships but it is God who makes pairs).”

The caption of the promo reads, “Shagun ke nariyal ne diya hai ishara! Beeti baatein bhula kar kaise ho payenge phir se #AdYa saath dobara? ”

Take a look at the recent promo for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the latest episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya parted ways from Adhiraj after facing pressure from Giriraj to make an exit from his son’s life. Giriraj introduced Adhiraj to Radhika with the intention of getting them married, bringing Adhiraj and Kavya’s love story to a sad end.

The narrative of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the journey of a civil servant named Kavya, essayed by Sumbul Touqeer. It airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

