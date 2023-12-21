Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Giriraj asks Kavya to part ways with Adhiraj; Will this be the end to their love story?

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has been captivating audiences with its interesting plotline. The viewers get to witness enthralling twists and turns every week. In the upcoming episodes, the show will unfold new challenges for Kavya, portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer. She will be in a difficult situation after Adhiraj’s father, Giriraj, puts her love to the test. He will ask Kavya to make a tough choice and let go of her love for Adhiraj.

Kavya in tough spot after Giriraj asks her to get out of Adhiraj’s life

The recent promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shared by the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television begins with Adiraj, essayed by Mishkat Varma landing in jail. In another frame, Kavya and Giriraj are seen talking about the same. Giriraj tells Kavya, “Tum Adi ka haath chhod do hum use jail se chhudwa denge. Yeh tumhare liye aasan hai.” (You leave Adhiraj and I will get him released from jail. It is easy for you.)

In her reply, Kavya says, “Aasan is sab mein se kuch nahi hai” (Nothing is easy in all this). Giriraj then asks Kavya to make a choice. He states, “Adi salakhon ke peeche sadhega ya khuli hawa mein sans lega, yeh ab tumhe tay karna hai” (Now you will decide whether Adi will rot behind the bars or will breathe in open air).

The voiceover of the teaser leaves a pressing question for the audiences, “Nibhane Adi ka sachcha sath, kya chhod degi Kavya usi ka haath (Will Kavya leave Adi to prove her love for him)?”

The caption of the promo reads, “Adi ka saath nibhane ke liye, kaise chhod paayegi Kavya ussi ka haath?”

Take a look at the latest promo for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episode of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Adhiraj informed Kavya that he had said no to politics and had joined an internship at a magazine. He asked her to meet him in the evening with the intention of proposing to her. Adhiraj was also seen buying a ring for Kavya.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

