Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj embark on their marital journey; Will Giriraj let them live happily?
The latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shows Kavya and Adiraj’s griha pravesh ceremony being interrupted by Giriraj, who earlier made a deal with Kavya and forced her to stay away from his son.
Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon made its fans wait impatiently for Kavya and Adiraj’s union. Now that it has finally happened, the makers are not sparing any effort in giving the much-anticipated romantic scenes between the couple. However, as per the recent promo, it can be sensed that Adiraj’s father, Giriraj will not sit quietly and will continue to put hurdles in Kavya and Adiraj’s married life. The show features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma as Kavya Bansal and Adiraj Pradhan respectively.
Giriraj stops Kavya and Adiraj’s griha pravesh ceremony
The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon giving a sneak peek into what is in store for the viewers. It begins with Kavya making an entry into Adiraj’s home. She follows the traditional ritual of slowly kicking Kalash full of rice and then stepping into a plate of kumkum to leave her foot imprints on a sheet.
As Kavya and Adiraj move forward, Adiraj’s mother comes with pooja thali (worship plate) to give a blessed welcome to the newlyweds. At this point, Giriraj who is now confined to a wheelchair tries to stop his wife from performing aarti.
The caption space of the promo reads, “Khushi khushi apne ghar laute hain #AdYa. Magar kya phirse Giriraj khadi karegeinge unke liye koi adchan?”
Take a look at Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’s latest teaser:
In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed a lot of drama after Kavya reached Adiraj and Radhika's wedding venue. Adiraj learnt the truth about his father’s evil plan of separating him from Kavya and decided to call off his wedding with Radhika. Kavya and Adiraj tied the knot with each other going against the wishes of their fathers.
About Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon
Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the story of an ambitious IAS officer, fearlessly facing several challenges in her personal and professional life. The show has intrigued the audiences since its inception due to its captivating storyline and interesting twists and turns.
Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed digitally on the SonyLIV app.
