Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya faces unforeseen challenges in her IAS posting; Will she be able to ace this tough time?

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is captivating the viewers with its enthralling episodes. The show which portrays the journey of a dedicated civil servant, Kavya essayed by Sumbul Touqeer will provide more drama in the coming time as the protagonist will face several difficulties during her training period.

Kavya to get stuck in a storage freezer

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a new teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. It begins with Kavya getting angry at her beau Adhiraj portrayed by Mishkat Varma. She tells him, ‘Papa sahi kehte hain tumhare baare mein. Sangharsh kya hota hai yeh tum nahi jaante, Adi. Nikal jao yahan se. (Papa is right about you. You know nothing about struggle. Get out from here).”

In the next frame, Kavya's coworkers inform her that someone in their department is a secret informant who alerts factory owners before raids. Kavya becomes adamant about finding the culprit, but as she gets closer to the cue, someone locks her inside a storage freezer, and Adhiraj and others begin searching for her.

The caption of the post reads, “Anjane mein kaunsi nayi museebat ki taraf badh rahi hai Kavya?”

Take a look at the latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the last episode of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, viewers saw Kavya enter the workplace and not receive a warm welcome on her first day, and her seniors requested her to stay in the office and complete her 9 months because she is not competent of doing groundwork, according to them.

Advertisement

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

The narrative of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the journey of an ambitious young woman striving for the perfect balance between her personal and professional life. She tackles various challenging situations to prove her dedication as an IAS officer, a daughter and a wife. Apart from Sumbul Touqeer, the show also stars Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh, Vinay Jain, Govind Pandey and Rudrakshi Gupta among others.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Rajiv Adatia shares adorable PIC with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 BFF Shivangi Joshi; calls her ‘most kind-hearted’