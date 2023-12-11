Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya gets stuck in storage freezer; Will this break her strength to evil system

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is getting more and more captivating with each passing episode. The show which has garnered a genuine fan base in a short span of time will now see an interesting twist. IAS officer Kavya portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer will be seen doing everything possible she can before losing her life to the cold temperatures of a storage freezer where she will be stuck.

Kavya suffers in a freezer while Adhiraj begins searching for her

In the recent promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon dropped by the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television, Kavya is seen trying to catch the secret informant. However, she gets trapped by him as he locks her inside a storage freezer.

The teaser begins with Kavya meeting her head and telling her, “Yeh report banayi hai humne. Jahan se bhi sharab ke karan hui maut ke aakde mile hain, un jagahon ko map kia hai. Jo khabri hai na woh in mein se hi koi hai (I have prepared this report wherein I mapped all those areas which saw alcohol deaths. The informant is among them).”

Kavya’s boss asks her to find out who the culprit is. In her attempt to do so, the young officer goes to a vegetable storage. While she tries to search for some evidence, someone seals the door from outside and she gets stuck in the freezer.

In the next frame, Kavya’s love interest, Adhiraj essayed by Mishkat Varma is seen coming to her head and asking for Kavya’s whereabouts. It will now be interesting to see how Adhiraj will save Kavya from this fatal situation.

The caption of the post shared by SonyTV reads, “Kya toot jaayegi Kavya ki himmat iss nayi chunauti ke saamne?”

Take a look at latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episode of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, audiences witnessed how Kavya did not receive a warm welcome on her first day at office as an IAS officer as her seniors did not consider her competent enough to do the groundwork. However, Kavya remained adamant on doing her job wholeheartedly.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

