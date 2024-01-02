Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya shows cares for Adiraj; Will she find balance between career and love life?
The recent promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has made fans anticipate an interesting storyline, with Kavya coming face to face with Adhiraj at an event and Radhika getting jealous, seeing them together.
Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has been creating significant buzz with its compelling plotline. The show is gearing up for an interesting track after Kavya and Adiraj’s separation. Kavya and Adiraj are played by the very talented actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, respectively. After the breakup, Kavya will once again come across Adiraj and will also show her affection towards him.
Kavya’s loving gesture for Adiraj hints at new twist
The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television has dropped a promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. It begins with Kavya telling her family that she is decked up today to get her destiny written. She states, “Mein aaj sajh dhaj kar apni kismat likhwane jaa rahi hun.”
In the next frame, she is seen receiving an award from Adiraj’s father, Giriraj. Adiraj is also spotted at the same venue covering the event. While fixing something in his camera, Adiraj mistakenly hurts his hand. Kavya sees Adiraj in pain and shows her care towards him. She holds Adiraj’s hand to check if he is fine. Radhika is seen getting jealous while recording the scene.
The caption of the promo reads, “Kavya ki safalta takra rahi hai usi ke ateet se. Ye taal mel kaise bitha payegi wo?”
Take a look at the latest promo for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:
The promo piqued the excitement of fans. They soon began reacting to it in the comments section. One user wrote, “Wow, Radhika's jealous face is a treat to watch. I'm happy that Kavya and Adhiraj are meeting everyday despite this break-up.” Another said, “Well this is interesting. Strong and exciting episodes await us. Let's see what will happen and how their relationship develops.”
In the previous episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, viewers witnessed Kavya parting ways from Adiraj at Giriraj’s insistence. Giriraj introduced Adiraj to a new girl named Radhika with an intention of getting them married.
Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the struggles of an IAS officer named Kavya, played by Sumbul Touqeer. It airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.
