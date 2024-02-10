Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya stunned on meeting Adhiraj’s cousin; show to witness intense drama

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is hitting the right chords with its twists and turns. The show has garnered a huge fan base in a short span of time due to its unique approach to storytelling. It is currently focusing on Kavya aka Sumbul Touqeer juggling between her professional and personal life and will now see a new entry further complicating things for Kavya.

Kavya shocked on meeting Adhiraj’s cousin

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The teaser begins with Omkar showing a message on his mobile to Giriraj. It reads, “Omi napunsak hai (Omi is infertile).”

Giriraj gets angry on seeing it and asks everyone how did it get leaked in the public. Omkar looks at Kavya and says, “Hum kya jaane kiski ghinoni chaal hai yeh (I don’t know who’s dirty plot is this).” At this moment, Giriraj’s nephew makes an entry and assures Giriraj that he has arrived now, so he need not worry anymore. Kavya is stunned to find out that the guy is the trade union president with whom she is arguing over issuing a stay order.

The caption of the promo reads, “Achanak aaye iss ajnabee mod par kya karegi Kavya? (What will Kavya do in this suddenly strange situation?).”

Take a look at latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Adhiraj finds out that his brother, Omkar is infertile through the old medical reports he gets his hands on while searching for the truth. Meanwhile, shop owners protest against Kavya and even bang on her car. The trade union president comes to the scene and introduces himself to Kavya. He asks her to take back the stay order. However, Kavya remains adamant on her decision.

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has managed to captivate the audiences with its intriguing plot. It has proved to be different from the run-of-the-mill dramas with its different storylines. The show features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. It airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

