Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya ties the knot with Adiraj after stopping his wedding to Radhika

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is getting interesting with every passing episode. The show which follows the story of an ambitious IAS officer, is intriguing the audiences with its current track. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Kavya and Adiraj getting back together after a brief separation. Talented actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma portray Kavya and Adiraj respectively.

Kavya and Adiraj exchange wedding vows

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded an exciting promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. It depicts Kavya and Adiraj’s marriage sequence which will air soon. The teaser begins with Kavya and Adiraj’s mother getting Kavya ready for the wedding on the mandap itself. Kavya and Adiraj then take the saat phere (seven rounds) and fulfill other rituals of marriage.

As their wedding gets completed, Kavya tells Adiraj to not go away from her now. Adiraj gives a cute reply and states, “Kavya Bansal, tere TV ka remote hun, gaadi ka wheel hun. Chand tak posting karwa lo, hum picha nhi chorne wale (I am remote of your TV and the wheel of your car. Even if you get posted on the moon, I will not leave your back).”

The caption space of the promo reads, “Shaadi ke bandhan ne humesha ke liye ek kar diya hai Kavya aur Adi ko!”

Take a look at Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’s latest teaser:

In the previous episode, viewers saw Kavya finding Adiraj’s mother locked inside a room. She then reached Adiraj and Radhika's wedding venue to stop the ceremony, leaving everyone shocked.

Fans react to Kavya and Adiraj’s union

As soon as the promo reached social media, fans began expressing their joy over Kavya and Adiraj getting back together. One user wrote, "My OG AdYa are Back." Another stated, "Congratulations Adya, Happy wedding. I'm touched to see you two finally get married. I hope you're happy. Best show." "Finally it's happening," read a comment, while one user penned, "Can't wait for it."

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It can also be streamed digitally on the SonyLIV app.

