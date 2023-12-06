Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya tries to strike a balance in her love life and career; Watch

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is already keeping the audiences hooked with its interesting and fast-paced storyline. As per the latest promo, the upcoming episodes will be even more enthralling and gripping for the audiences as Kavya portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer will go through various difficulties to protect her love life with Adhiraj aka Mishkat Varma. She will also be facing roadblocks at her workplace.

Kavya to tackle several obstacles in her love life and career

The recent promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shared by the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with Kavya and Adhiraj stealing out a moment of romance. As the frame changes, Kavya is seen reporting to her head at the office. The boss receives a serious case to solve and Kavya gets keen on helping him. However, he doesn’t allow her to assist him. The head tells Kavya that she should just rest on her chair during her training months and should work on complicated cases only after getting her final posting.

The caption of the clip read, “Pyaar aur career ki raah mein hai chunautiya. Kaise saamna karegi Kavya?”

Take a look at the latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

Advertisement

In the previous episode of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, viewers witnessed Adhiraj opening up about his feelings for Kavya and choosing her over his career. Along with this, Adhiraj’s father Giriraj tried to make evil plans to separate his son from Kavya out of the fear of getting exposed in the public. On the other hand, Kavya’s dad Rajeev too expressed his opposition to his daughter’s relationship with Adhiraj.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is receiving immense love and support from the viewers since its premiere. The narrative of the show follows the story of an ambitious and dedicated IAS officer Kavya essayed by Sumbul Touqeer. Apart from Sumbul, the show also stars Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh, Vinay Jain, Govind Pandey and Rudrakshi Gupta among others.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan shares cute anecdote as he hosts grandson Agastya on the show