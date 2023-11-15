Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya’s fight against her father’s arrest gets tougher, will she win this battle?

The recent promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon shows Giriraj Pradhan making evil plans against Kavya Bansal and her family. He gets Kavya’s father Rajeev Bansal arrested on false grounds of bribery and further causes trouble to prevent his bail. The show is getting more interesting with each passing episode. Now, Kavya, who is standing against the wrongdoers, will face multiple challenges to get Rajeev out of jail.

Kavya faces challenges as she takes steps to get her father released from jail

The latest promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon begins with Giriraj calling his aid and telling him to destroy all the evidence that could help in Rajeev’s release. As the frame changes, a confident Kavya played by Sumbul Touqeer appears in the office with a file. The voiceover of the teaser could be heard as, “Giriraj apni sazishon se Kavya ko apne iraadon mein kamyab hone se rokta hai. Har mumkin koshish karta hai ki uske pita jail se bahar na aayein. Kya Diwali ke pehle apne pita ko riha karane ka vaada pura kar payegi Kavya?” (Giriraj, through his scheming, prevents Kavya from succeeding in her plans. He tries his best to not let her father out of jail. Will Kavya be able to fulfill her promise of releasing her father before Diwali?)

Take a look at the recent promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

In the previous episode of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, viewers saw how Giriraj orchestrated Rajeev’s arrest by placing money in his lab coat. Kavya accuses Giriraj’s son and her love interest Adhiraj and holds him responsible for helping Giriraj in his evil plan. A confrontation ensues between Kavya and Adhiraj as she challenges him about her intent to bring Rajeev back home before Diwali. The show's upcoming episodes will see a determined Kavya fighting against all odds to get her father free of all false charges.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the story of an ambitious IAS officer Kavya portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer. Kavya is a goal-driven girl dedicated to serving the nation and helping the common man. Apart from Sumbul, the show also stars Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh and Rudrakshi Gupta among others.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

