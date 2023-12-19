Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: How will Adi convince Kavya’s father? Get ready for surprising twist

Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon shared its new promo which gave viewers a preview of what to expect in the next episode. It was revealed in the teaser that Kavya's father disapproves of Adi and Kavya's relationship, casting doubt on Adi's reliability and competence. The audience is eager to witness the next episode of the programme and to see what Adi will do to establish his worth.

Sony TV recently dropped the new promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon and fans are absolutely excited for the upcoming episodes where Adi will be seen in a vulnerable position as Kavya’s father will disapprove of Adi and Kavya’s relationship. Mishkat Varma once again aces the character of Adi and proves why he is a perfect fit for the role, with his acting and expression. Sony TV added an engaging caption to the promo that leaves a question in the minds of the audience. The caption says: “Kaise sabit kar payega Adi Kavya ke liye apni kabiliyat? Dekhiye #Kavya, Mon-Fri, raat 7:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

It almost seems that the Kavya fans are wholeheartedly attached to the show and the characters. The comments section was filled with everyone’s support and sympathy for Mishkat Varma’s character, Adi. Fans are absolutely excited to see how the story will get unfolded with time. Many fans commented that it is the best show currently airing on television.

Since its debut, Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has garnered a great deal of affection and support from viewers. Because of their simplicity, lofty goals, and unwavering desire to achieve them, the audience has found a connection with Kavya and Adiraj's characters for a variety of reasons. Additionally, because the creators of the film do not attempt to conceal or elevate Kavya Bansal's flaws, the character is highly relatable to the audience. Her soft-spoken demeanor and assertive attitude are perfectly balanced.

Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon tells the story of middle-class Kavya Bansal, a straightforward girl with big dreams. The serial is accessible on Sony Liv and airs on Sony Entertainment television Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. The roles of Adiraj Pradhan and Kavya Bansal are portrayed by the incredibly gifted actors Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer.

