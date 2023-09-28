Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: How will Kavya deal with broken relationships and setbacks?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon delves into the challenges of the life of a humble middle-class girl named Kavya Bansal. She is determined to become a civil servant and has already sacrificed a lot. Previously on Kavya, we saw that Shubham gets a last chance to appear for IAS as the age limit is increased. Many UPSC aspirants who got selected were invited to a ceremony by the chief minister and they were honored for their hard work. Shubham becomes arrogant and says to the media that Kavya will take an extraordinary leave both will go to the academy together.

Will Kavya's past haunt her future?

As Kavya rejects Shubham for his behavior, she reaches the railway junction where her teacher and future father-in-law advise her to think about it but she is determined to become an IAS and can't start something which is based on a lie.

Have a look:

She leaves Delhi and goes to Lucknow. She reaches her training center and is on cloud nine. She makes friends and new memories but her past keeps haunting her. Her ex-in-laws gave her parents a huge debt to be paid else they would take strict action. She is now torn between her dreams and her family problems. How will she come out of this?

Story so far

Kavya manages to save a man's life with her intelligence during her UPSC interview. As she rushes to the office, her call has been missed but she requests the woman to at least give it a try. As she is called to meet the panelists, she faces a person whom she indirectly pressurizes to save that man's life. The officer tests her but she uses her cleverness and emotion to answer all their question.

On the day of Shubham and Kavya's engagement, the results are out and Kavya is overjoyed to see that she has been selected. Shaubham storms out of the house as this is his last attempt. He later asks Kavya that if she loves him she will leave the IAS training period. Shubham's family too asks her to do this for the sake of their relationship. But will she agree? Stay tuned to know more.

