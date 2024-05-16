Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has always managed to attract viewers. Besides addressing various social issues in a subtle way, the show has a fast-paced storyline which doesn’t drag much. The latest promo of the drama excited its ardent fan base with the leading duo Kavya and Adiraj reuniting after a while. They have cleared out misunderstandings to mark new beginnings in their lives.

The star cast of the show includes Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma, and Anuj Sullere among others.

Kavya and Adiraj decide to keep their personal and professional lives separate

The new teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with Kavya and Adiraj entering their room. Adiraj tells Kavya that inside the room, they will only be themselves and no MLA or IAS. Kavya feels it would not be easy.

Adiraj assures her that they will forget all their fights before coming to the room and will never mix up their personal and professional lives. As Kavya and Adiraj head out to work, a new guy is shown entering their lives.

The caption of the promo reads, "Iss nayi shuruat ke saath aayi nayi chunautiyo ka samna kaise karenge #AdYa? (With this new beginning, how will #AdYa deal with the new challenges that came along with it?)"

Here’s the latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of the show, audiences witnessed how Kavya and Adiraj stood strong against the false accusations made against the latter. They emerge victorious in the court trial. Post this, Kavya gets reinstated to her position as SDM while Adiraj takes up the charge as the new MLA.

They get happy on seeing their nameplates in their respective cabins. Later, Kavya is stunned to see Shubh joining her office to get trained as an IAS officer.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Led by Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon revolves around an ambitious woman IAS officer, who is determined to serve the nation and help common man. Her goal quite drives her and can go beyond any limit to battle against the wrongdoings.

The serial airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

