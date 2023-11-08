Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya to get justice for her father; blames Adhiraj for her sufferings

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon will witness a huge twist in the storyline with Kavya’s father going behind bars on fabricated grounds and Kavya taking a first stand against this perilous situation. The show features talented actress Sumbul Touqeer playing the titular role and Mishkat Varma as the male lead Adhiraj. Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon which airs on Sony Entertainment Television is currently getting applauded by the audiences for its strong plot.

Kavya vows to get her father released from jail

In the previous episode, viewers saw Kavya aka Sumbul Touqeer witnessing a brawl between Shubham and Adhiraj. After Kavya gives a statement against Adhiraj, he gets suspended from the academy and declares that he will forget Kavya.

Kavya then returns home from her IAS training. She receives a grand welcome from her family. However, Adhiraj’s dad Giriraj who is a politician is discontented at Kavya's success. He plans to bring her down by accusing Kavya’s father Rajeev of bribery. Police arrest Rajeev leaving Kavya fuming with anger.

Now, as per the latest promo, Kavya stands face-to-face with Adhiraj and tells him that her father is in jail. She thanks Adi sarcastically and reveals that the reason behind her father’s arrest is Adhiraj’s dad Giriraj. Furthermore, she assures Adhiraj of rescuing her father and getting him out of jail.

SonyTV shared the teaser with the caption, “Kavya ne nyaay paane ka faisla le liya hai. Kaise karegi wo ab iss chunauti ko paar?”

Take a look at the latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon depicts the story of an ambitious IAS officer Kavya portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer. Kavya is a strong and goal-driven girl dedicated to serving the nation and helping the common man. As the show progresses, Kavya will face several challenges where she is forced to make tough choices.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: This is how Pankhuri Awasthy kickstarts her fitness journey after 3 months of delivery