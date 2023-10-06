Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: Kavya’s IAS journey takes tumultuous turn; will she survive?

Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has slowly paced to become one of the top-viewed shows on television. The storyline of the show grasped the audience to get to know about the character's life. From facing challenges to live on own terms to sacrificing all that is material, Kavya has finally reached her dream. She has a new challenge that will take her back to her past. She will have to relive her past but this time not as a victim but as an IAS to make wrong things right.

Kavya's past takes her through a never-ending trauma

The promo of the show depicts the ultimate challenge that Kavya has to face. As a project, the team of IAS trainees are assigned to go to Basant Kheda, a small village on the U.P. and M.P. border. This place has a haunting past in Kavya's life.

Kavya is traumatized since that village is the reason her sister Navya Bansal committed suicide. This fact is killing Kavya and she has to re-live her past once again which scarred her family for life. She is reluctant to go but can't risk it for her dream. As the promo moves forward, Kavya tries to process things and slips. She rolls down the slope and slips off the cliff. She is hanging for life. Will she survive?

Did Kavya's teacher deliberately remind her of past wounds?

The story of the show has already moved forward where Kavya's guru is the chairperson of the academy. Her guru has indirectly posed a challenge to Kavya. He has organized a project for all the trainees to give a barren village a new hope to live. The story of Basant Kheda is about this village that had a terrible accident and the whole village lost their trust in law and order. Some years back in this village a group of doctors were misconstrued upon giving kids a medicine that caused large no.of deaths. These young doctors ever blamed for this and one of them was Kavya's elder sister, Navya.

Her family tried to save her but government officials didn't listen to their appeal. With this motive, Kavya determined to pursue IAS.

New episode update:

In the upcoming week of Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya has accepted the challenge to prove that he will become an IAS officer no matter how good or bad things go. After seeing her guru, standing in front of her dream, she promises to become an IAS without his blessings. With this project will Kavya come out of her past? Will she get the lost happiness of the village who have lost all hope? Stay tuned with Pinkvilla to know more.

