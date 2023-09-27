Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon PROMO: New PIC offers glimpse into Kavya's life struggles

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has already dropped two episodes and fans have started to love the show. The story is delving into the life challenges of a modest middle-class girl named Kavya Bansal. She is driven by a fierce determination to become a civil servant and has already sacrificed much. Already her fiance and family have asked her to leave the IAS for the sake of love and now the looming question remains: will love hinder her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer?

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon drops a bitter truth of Kavya's life

The promo of Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon delivers a strong message about the journey of this stubborn girl who has pledged to be an IAS for the sake of people.

Here take a look:

The promo says, "Sitare Kabhi bhi..aandhere ke bina nahi chamaktey" (Stars only shine in the dark). The life of Kavya is filled with struggle. After her fiance asks her to leave IAS for him, she is now in a dilemma will she be able to choose between her dream and her love? The journey from here is going to be a path of struggle and sacrifice.

Kavya- Story till date

Kavya manages to save a man's life with her intelligence during her UPSC interview. As she rushes to the office, her call has been missed but she requests the woman to at least give it a try. As she is called to meet the panelists, she faces a person whom she indirectly pressurizes to save that man's life. The officer tests her but she uses her cleverness and emotion to answer all their question.

On the day of Shubham and Kavya's engagement, the results are out and Kavya is overjoyed to see that she has been selected. Shaubham storms out of the house as this is his last attempt. He later asks Kavya that if she loves him she will leave the IAS training period. Shubham's family too asks her to do this for the sake of their relationship. But will she agree? Stay tuned to know more.

