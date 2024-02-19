Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is performing exceptionally well in terms of TRP, thanks to its engaging storyline, interesting plot, and surprising turns. Besides the intense drama that steals the spotlight, the on-screen chemistry between Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer adds to its charm. The upcoming episodes promise even more intriguing twists as Kavya and Adi may encounter some conflicts.

Kavya is disappointed in Adi

In a new promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, we see Adi and Kavya having a conversation wherein the latter expresses disappointment in him. The short clip opens up with Adi taking Kavya away from other people to reveal the truth before her.

Adi says, "Kavya, tumhe kuch batana hai. Chalo humare saath (I have to tell you something. Come with me)" and then takes her to a quiet place. She seems confused and is unable to figure out what Adi is bothered about; She continuously asks him if everything is all right. Adi says, "Kavya, humse aur chhupaya nahi jaayega (I can not hide it anymore)." Kavya asks. "Kya ho gaya (What has happened?)"

Mustering courage, Adi mentions, "Kavya Omi bhaiya ne Navya didi ko maara hai. Wo vaccines bhaiya ne supply ki thi. Kavya I am very sorry. Humari baat suno (Omi bhaiya has killed Navya didi. Those vaccines were supplied by brother...listen to me)." A shocked Kavya asks him, "Tumhe yeh jaante the? (Did you know this?)." After he nods, she asks him why he did not tell her about it.

Kavya then mentions, "Adi tum humare pati ho aur tumne humse vaada kiya tha, tum humein apna bhaagidaar banaoge (Adi you are my husband and you promised me, you will make me your partner)." Adi comments, "Hum darr gaye the Kavya (I got scared)." Expressing her resentment, she says, "Aaj ke baad hum tumhar shakal nahi dekhna chahte (I don't want to see your face after today)." After saying this, she goes away and Adi loses control of himself.

Watch the promo here:

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles.

