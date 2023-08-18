Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon PROMO: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's fresh on screen pair looks promising

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is not a new name in the telly world. The actress has proved her acting prowess in the hit show Imlie and has achieved immense fame and a massive fan following. Sumbul, who was last in Bigg Boss 16, is now gearing for her upcoming fictional show titled Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. In this show, Sumbul will play the role of Kavya who is an IAS officer. The makers of the show had earlier released a promo giving a glimpse of her look and role. Now, the makers have dropped a new promo featuring the male lead actors Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon's new promo:

A few hours ago, Sony TV shared a new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon featuring Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere. In this promo, we see Kavya (played by Sumbul) walking into an event and facing her ex-partner (played by Anuj). Kavya then recalls their memory when her ex-partner disowned her at their wedding owing to her profession. It is seen that Kavya get emotional as she remembers when her ex-partner asked her to choose him or become IAS. On the other hand, Mishkat encourages Kavya by saying, "Jaha maksat bade hote hai vaha aise imtehaan har pal dene hote hai. (Where ambitions are big, challenges like these have to be faced every moment)." Indeed, Sumbul and Mishkat's new on-screen jodi is like a breath of fresh air for the TV audience.

Watch Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Ek aurat ki kaamyaabi ke liye mard uske peeche kyun nahin khada reh sakta?" Fans in the comment section have heaped praises for the new jodi in the comment section of this promo.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon:

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will revolve around the life of a strong, female character, Kavya. Kavya's desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. The sky is her limit and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself. The premiere date and time of the show are yet to be announced!

