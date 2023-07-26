Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon PROMO: Sumbul Touqeer's character as an IAS Officer looks compelling; Watch

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is an aspirational story of an IAS Officer. The show revolves around the life of a strong, female character, played by the versatile actress - Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Determined and powerful, Sumbul stuns viewers in the first look of the show as she brings alive the inspirational character of Kavya. Her desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. The sky is her limit and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Promo:

A few hours ago, Sony TV took to its official social media handle and shared the first promo of Sumbul Touqeer's upcoming show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. In this promo, we see Sumbul's young character crying as her parents are denied justice. Later, we see Sumbul as a grown woman and an IAS officer who listens to a young girl's plea as she begs for justice. Sumbul Touqeer's character as an IAS Officer looks compelling and convincing. The caption of this promo reads, "Jahaan maqsad bade hote hain, wahan imtihaan har pal dene hote hain!"

Watch Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Promo here-

Sumbul Touqeer talks about her new show:

Speaking about what compelled her to say yes to this role, Sumbul shared, "I found this narrative to be very progressive, and relatable. Her will to help the common man pulled me towards this story that will see her wanting to be an IAS officer. Despite belonging to a middle-class family, she has big ambitions and the grit that she possesses to face tests, both big and small to achieve her dream is what made me say yes to the role.”

Reportedly, Mishkat Varma will be seen playing the main lead opposite Sumbul in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The premiere date and time is yet to be announced!

On the professional front, Sumbul Touqeer recently featured in a music video titled Sazishen alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar. The music video released on her YouTube channel.

