Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: Will Kavya accomplish her goal to save people's life? Watch

Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon dropped its new promo, giving the audience a sneak peek into what is to be expected for the upcoming episode. In the promo, it was seen that Kavya helped a village woman deliver her baby. The promo gives a glimpse into how Kavya is left with fear and grief when the baby doesn’t respond, and the villagers get enraged by her.

Will Kavya be able to save the child?

Kavya Bansal’s passion for her dreams is putting her through numerous tests. In the recent promo posted by Sony Entertainment Television, it is seen how Kavya and her friends are trying to help a woman who is suffering from labour pain. After the delivery, the baby doesn’t respond, which creates tension and fear among everyone. Meanwhile, the villagers are agitated against Kavya and protest against her outside the hospital. The promo leaves the audience with the question of whether Kavya will be able to stand up for herself and her dreams.

Check out the promo here:

In the recent Instagram post, Sony Entertainment Television attached the promo video with a caption: “Iss kathin sthiti ko kaise sambhal payegi Kavya?Janne ke liye dekhiye #Kavya, Mon-Fri, raat 7:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #KavyaEkSochHai #NewShow #KavyaOnSonyEntertainmentTelevision.”

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has received massive love and support from fans since its premiere. The audience has connected to the characters of Kavya and Adiraj for various reasons, like their simplicity, big dreams, and unstoppable passion to pursue them.

Moreover, the character of Kavya Bansal is quite relatable to the audience, as the makers do not try to hide or glorify her vulnerabilities. There is a perfect balance between her strong-headed personality and soft-spoken nature. In the recent Instagram post, fans have showered the comment section with absolute love and support.

About Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon narrates the life of Kavya Bansal, a simple girl with high ambitions who hails from a middle-class family. The serial airs on Sony Entertainment television from Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and is also available on Sony Liv. The cast includes wonderfully talented actors Mishkant Varma and Sumbul Touqeer, who are playing the characters of Adiraj Pradhan and Kavya Bansal.

ALSO READ: Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer's BTS pics with Mishkat Verma is unmissable