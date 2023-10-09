Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon star Sumbul Touqeer and co-actor Mishkat Varma groove to hit song; WATCH ()

Actress Sumbul Touqeer, known for her role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, is relishing her time on set. Since her entry into Bigg Boss 16, she has garnered immense fan support and emerged as a formidable contestant. She regularly treats her fans to behind-the-scenes snapshots and on-set pictures, consistently delighting her audience. Notably, she recently shared a video on her social media, showcasing a lively dance performance with her co-star, Miskhat Varma.

Mishkat and Sumbul groove on a romantic song

Admirers have frequently noticed the close bond between the leads of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, often capturing moments of their camaraderie. In a recent video, Sumbul and Mishkat danced gracefully to the enchanting 'Jab ak Jahaan Mein Subha...' song from the movie Fan.

Have a look:

Their chemistry while dancing to the song is simply irresistible, leaving fans in awe. Whether on screen or off, their promise as a couple is undeniable. Beyond their shooting schedules, they frequently extend a helping hand to each other, sharing moments of joy. In a recent vlog, Mishkat takes every opportunity to tease Sumbul playfully, highlighting their strong bond. Their friendship has deepened over time, evolving into a close-knit camaraderie, as they continue to spend quality time together both on and off set.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mishkat praised the actress for her working manner. He said, "I think we auditioned for the show together on the same day. Then we did some mock shows and we hit it off instantly. It has been very easy working with Sumbul. It's too early to say kahi aage jake apna koi naya roop na dikhade (in the future I hope she doesn't show some new colors). It has been smooth to work with her." He even called her his female version having so many similarities with Sumbul Touqeer.

Sumbul Touqueer Work Front

The actress is currently seen on Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Kavya's monumental step towards her dream is now a reality as she arrives at the training institute for her qualifying journey. On her orientation day, she encounters fellow IAS hopefuls who share her aspirations. A stunning twist awaits her as she discovers her would-be father-in-law is the institute's new director. Stay tuned for further developments.

