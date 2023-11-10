Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer switches on her Kung Fu mode

In a recent social media post, Sumbul Touqeer showed a different side of herself. She is seen performing some serious martial arts moves with a stick. The Article 15 fame is at present appearing in the titular role of a tough IAS officer in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The show also stars Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh, and Rudrakshi Gupta among others.

Sumbul Touqeer turn on her Kung Fu mode

In an Instagram story reposted by the Bigg Boss season 16 participant, Ms. Touqeer is seen doing martial arts with a stick. She is decked up in a golden-hued lehenga set. The original story was dropped by Varun Kasturia who plays Sumbul’s brother Mayank on Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Alongside the clip, Varun wrote, “Watch Kung Fu Panda on Sony at 7:30 pm.”

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer’s Instagram story:

Sumbul Touqeer journey in showbiz

Sumbul Touqeer has established herself in the industry with impactful performances in TV and films. She began her acting journey as a child artist in shows like Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Aahat, Birbal, and Jodha Akbar. The actress catapulted to fame after she played the titular portrayal in Star Plus’ show, Imlie alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh.

Last year, Sumbul Touqeer participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. She grabbed a lot of eyeballs with her stint on the show. Presently, Sumbul is portraying an IAS officer Kavya Bansal in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon follows the story of an ambitious IAS officer Kavya essayed by Sumbul Touqeer. Kavya is a strong and goal-driven girl dedicated to serving the nation and helping the common man. With the progression of the show, Kavya is challenged at every point. She faces several situations where she is forced to make tough choices. The current track of the show focuses on Kavya trying to get her father Rajeev out of jail. He has been trapped in a false case of bribery.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon premiered on September 25, 2023. It airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali drops hilarious video as he tricks his kids with a tongue twister; Watch