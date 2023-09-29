Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer's sister promotes her show in this cute video; WATCH

Sumbul Touqeer has made a decent name for herself in the industry. The actress is currently seen in Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon in the titular role. She plays an aspiring IAS officer named Kavya Bhansal. The current track of the show revolves around Kavya being in a dilemma as she is torn between her professional aspirations and her love life. The makers and the channel of the show have made sure that the show is well promoted. And now, actress Sumbul Touqeer also shared a video promoting the show in the cutest way possible.

Sumbul Touqeer's cute video with sister promoting her new show

Sumbul Touqeer shared a cute video with her three-year-old sister Izra wherein she tried to make her say the title of her new show. Izra finds it difficult to mouth the same but the way she says Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon is unmissable. Sumbul too is left awestruck by the cuteness of her little sister.

Have a look at the adorable video:

Sumbul's father's second marriage

Sumbul Touqeer and her sister Saniya are raised single-handedly by their father. The girls requested their father to get married again several times but he denied thinking about his responsibilities towards his daughters. However, when Sumbul came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, she realized that her father needed a companion. Months later, Sumbul's father got married for the second time to a divorcee who had a three-year-old daughter (Izra). Sumbul, Saniya, and Izra share a very close bond together.

Sumbul's journey in the industry so far

Sumbul Touqeer started off her journey in the industry by playing smaller roles in several mythological shows. She bagged her first lead role with Imlie and became a household name. Her comradery with Fahmaan Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani was quite celebrated. Her carefree and entertaining personality got her Bigg Boss 16. She was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. Post Bigg Boss, Sumbul did a music video alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar before signing Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The show stars Mishkat Verma as the male lead.

