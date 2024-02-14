Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Will Adiraj go against his family after finding their ugly truth? Find out

Disclaimer: This article contains references to self-harm. If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is gearing up for a compelling development. The show, which has earned a huge fan base because of its unique approach to storytelling, will soon unfold some interesting twists in the plot. The coming episodes promise a lot of thrill to the audience as Adiraj will unravel the bitter truth about his father Giriraj.

Adiraj stunned on finding Giriraj’s fraud

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV has uploaded a new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The teaser begins with Adiraj finding a keychain of Angel Pharma attached with a pen from HP traders. He recalls a flashback where Kavya tells him that they are getting a lot of papers from Angel Pharma company but are clueless about who runs it. In another frame, we see Girirarj and Anurag burning a report from Angel Pharma. A shocked Adi questions about the link between Angel Pharma and HP traders. He wows to find out the whole story behind it.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya karega Adi, jab sach jaan kar jaana padega apnon ke khilaaf? (What will Adi do, when he will have to go against his close ones after knowing the truth?).”

Take a look at latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Omkar tries to commit suicide after the news of him being infertile gets public. On gaining consciousness, he asks Alka to make a sacrifice and take the responsibility of them not having kids. Alka agrees to the same and asks Omkar to tell everyone she is at fault. Kavya tries to convince Alka to not take any decision which she will regret later in life. On the other hand, Adiraj struggles to find out the truth behind Navya’s death. Anurag threatens Kavya to stop her campaign against shop owners but she doesn’t give in to his demands.

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has managed to engage the audiences with its intriguing tracks. The show features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma. in lead roles. It airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

