Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer gives glimpse into set life; shares BTS story on Instagram

Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon and fans have given her show lots of love. The actress who plays an IAS aspirant Kavya, has been constantly tested by her loved ones to sacrifice her dream and do as they say. Now and then she is seen in constant struggle from people and society to choose between her personal and professional life. Recently the actress has shared some behind-the-scenes footage and how she has been turned into her character.

Sumbul posts her BTS shoots on her social media

The Kavya actress posted a story on her social media handle. The actress shared how being an actress she also shares a bond with her crew and cast.

The actress posted the story where she is seen helping out the cameraman with the shot. She reposted a story from her crew who wrote, "Our new trolley operator" and she responded to that. Before this, the actress also posted some pictures with her co-star Mishkat Varma. Both were seen having a great time on the show. In most of her videos, she shares fun time with her crew. In her recent post, she shared how her sister promoted her serial.

Sumbul's father's second marriage

Sumbul Touqeer and her sister Saniya were raised single-handedly by her father. When Sumbul entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, her father was her constant companion and she realized that he needed a life partner. After a few months, her father got married and now she shares a great bond with her father's second wife daughter Izra. Sumbul, Saniya, and Izra all three share a great bond.

About her show

In the current track of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya is stopped by her teacher and also her would-be father-in-law. He shows her that Shubham has started consuming alcohol and is losing his mind after Kavya breaks off their engagement. He tries to stop her but she refuses. He now challenges that he will now see how she can become an officer. She finds friends and new people on her path but now her past has haunted her future.

