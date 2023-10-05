Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's Sumbul Touqeer shares BTS from her shoot with Mishkat Varma: PIC

Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer certainly makes it fun to be around her on sets. The actress often keeps her fans posted about her days around her new show and indulging in some fun moments with her crew. The Bigg Boss 16 fame has been getting huge fan love since she entered into the controversial show as she emerged to be a strong contender on the show. The actress has now and then posted some snippets and BTS pictures from her shoot that have always got her fans excited.

Today she posted another sneak-peak into her show Kavya, giving away a little bit of spoiler about the show's upcoming story.

Sumbul Touqeer gives away hints on upcoming episode

Imlie star recently shared a picture from her shoot, where she is seen sharing a bite with her co-star Mishkat Varma who is seen opposite her in the show. She captioned, "BTS of Today's Episode" sharing the picture with Mishkat.

The actress shares a great bond with Mishkat and the duo has grown closer to being best buddies. They have been hanging out with each other on the show and after the shoot. In an exclusive conversation with both the leads; Mishkat praised the actress for her working manner. He said, "I think we auditioned for the show together on the same day. Then we did some mock shows and we hit it off instantly. It has been very easy working with Sumbul. It's too early to say kahi aage jake apna koi naya roop na dikhade (in the future I hope she doesn't show some new colors). It has been smooth to work with her." He even called her his female version having so many similarities with Sumbul.

About the show

In Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya has finally taken a giant leap towards her dream. She reaches the training institute where she will be trained. On her orientation day, she meets her friends and many other IAS aspirants who want to make it through and become an officer. She is shocked to see her guru and would-be father-in-law the new director of the institute. Now she has another challenge as to now her fiancé's family will make sure that she goes on to pay for how she treated their son. Stay tuned for more updates