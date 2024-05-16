Sumbul Touqeer has earned a dedicated fan base with her phenomenal acting talent. The actress is currently one of the most prominent faces of Indian Television. Besides winning hearts with portrayals in shows, Sumbul grabbed eyeballs for her stint on Bigg Boss 16. Though she could not lift the coveted title, she did manage to make her stay inside the house, memorable. The Imlie actor developed a close bond with MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Abdu Rozik.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Sumbul opened up about Abdu getting married to his girlfriend Amira soon and her initial reaction to the news.

Sumbul Touqeer on Abdu Rozik’s wedding

When questioned about her thoughts on Abdu Rozik’s marriage, Sumbul Touqeer said that she also got to know about the same through social media as she is not in touch with Abdu now.

The Kavya actress disclosed that she was shocked and wondered what happened all of a sudden. She wished luck to the singer and stated, "Initially, I saw it as a prank. But then I realized that it was for real. I am very happy for him. He always wanted to get married to a nice, beautiful girl. I had messaged everyone and asked them if this was happening for real and they confirmed the news."

Sumbul further spoke about the trolling that Abdu faced and advised that he should not give importance to the trolls. “It doesn’t matter what they are saying. Abdu is a really sweet friend. He is like a brother to me. I have mixed emotions right now. I want him to lead a beautiful life in future. Congratulations and enjoy a lot, bro,” added the 20-year-old actress.

About Abdu Rozik’s wedding

On May 10, Abdu Rozik surprised everyone by dropping two happy pictures on his Instagram account. The frames were from his intimate engagement ceremony with his girlfriend Amira at Majlis Sharjah. In the first photo, the Bigg Boss 16 star is seen showing a heart-shaped diamond ring to his bride-to-be. The second click depicts him putting the ring on Amira’s finger. Alongside the heartwarming portraits, the Tajikistan-based singer revealed the date of their engagement to be April 24. He is all set to tie the knot on July 7.

