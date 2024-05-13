After almost four years and two generation leaps, Star Plus show Imlie went off-air. The show featured Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles and the decision was taken due to the performance of the show on the TRP charts. The show previously featured Sumbul Touqeer as the main lead and the actress shared her thoughts on the show's closure.

Sumbul Touqeer shares thoughts on Imlie's closure

Sumbul Touqeer has been a part of TV shows like Chandragupta Maurya and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein among others. However, her first debut TV show as a lead actress was Imlie. The show started with Sumbul Touqeer playing the titular role. As the show shut down recently, Sumbul told TellyMasala that it was disheartening news for her.

In the interview, Sumbul mentioned that she was shocked to hear the news. She expressed her gratitude towards the show by mentioning that it was her first big project and that whatever she has achieved, is because of the show.

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer's glimpse from her current show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

What will Sumbul Touqeer miss about Imlie?

In the interview, Sumbul mentioned that she would often visit the sets of Imlie whenever she used to shoot in Film City. The actress added that the entire crew of the show is the same thus she reunited with them whenever there was an opportunity. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant added that she had become quite familiar with the lead actors Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao too due to her frequent visits to the sets.

Sumbul added, " Wo filmcity mein jaate hi, upar right mein pahad pe chhad na, I am going to miss everything.'' (I will miss climbing the mountain up-right in Filmcity).

Sumbul Touqeer was initially paired opposite Gashmeer Mahajani in the show. However, as the actor quit the show, the makers introduced Fahmaan Khan as the new lead opposite Touqeer and their chemistry won many hearts.

