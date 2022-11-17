KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks a question related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Can you answer it?

In the recent episode, a daily wager Mohsin won the fastest finger first round and came to the hotseat. As he shared about his humble background and his struggles in life, the host of the show was taken aback. As the game resumed, the Goodbye actor asked his the answer to the first question for Rs. 1000, which was:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is among the most watched shows on telly screens, which has been getting the love of the audience from the start. The quiz show has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade and it has a loyal fan base. It is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and his unique style of hosting is quite appreciated among his fans. In the quiz-based show, questions are asked on various genres.

The Hindi idiom ‘chehra utarna’ usually conveys what feeling? Mohsin chose option A. Disappointment and won the amount.

He answered the second question correctly and they went on to third question for Rs. 3000, which was:

Gokuldham Premier League is a cricket league played in which fictional TV show?

CID Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah F.I.R. Crime Patrol

Mohsin chose the right answer, option B. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and earned the prize money.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is popular sitcom on telly screens, which has been entertaining the audience for more that 14 years. The show has a massive fan following and it caters to the people of all age groups. The popular actors of the show include Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others.

Mohsin played the game excellently and reached Rs. 12,50,000 question, which was:

Which of these states does not yet have a national park within its boundaries?

Goa Kerala Bihar Punjab

Mohin was not sure of the answer so he quit the game and took home Rs. 6,40,000. Amitabh also presented him a gift hamper to appreciate his efforts in life.