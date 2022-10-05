KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan dictates a letter to contestant Manisha to check her stenography skills

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. Now after 13 successful seasons, it came back with its 14th season. The present week is on the theme of Navratri, where nine female contestants came on the show for winning the quiz show. In the last episode, contestant Manisha Lalwani from Ajmer won the fastest finger first round and came to the hotseat.

In the episode, Manisha Lalwani shared that she is a stenographer by profession and working as a government official. She also shared that not many people know about her profession and do not value her job, but she has worked hard for her job position. Amitabh Bachchan said that he wants to test her stenography skills. He gets off his seat and walks onto the stage and asked her to write a letter to her husband, that he has to open a women's footwear shop within a week or he will have to close down his men's footwear shop. As she wrote, Amitabh Bachchan asked her to read it out loud.