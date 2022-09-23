KBC 14: Contestant Aniket fails to answer Rs. 80K question; Do you know the right one?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is among the most popular reality shows on telly screens, which has been winning hearts with the excellent hosting of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. In the latest episode of the show, Aniket Shankar Patil takes the hot seat after winning the fastest finger first. He was a student from Nagpur.

For which of these activities are you most likely to use a dumbbell? A. Reading, B. Singing, C. Exercising, D. Eating. He correctly answers option C.

He used audience poll for Rs. 10,000 question: Which word fills in the blank in Vidya Raath:____ on Wheels', a project launched by the Chief Minister of Assam in August 2022? A. Palace, B. Hospital. C. School, D. Restaurant. With the help of poll, he answers option C. Vidyarath.

He shared that he would feel scared earlier when he would see Amitabh Bachchan on KBC while watching TV. He praises Goodbye actor’s style and shares, “One dialogue would always impress me – Parampara, pratishtha aur anushashan. Then I saw you here and your presence calmed me down. But I am not talking about your age Sir, there’s no one who can match up to your energy.” This made Amitabh Bachchan blush.

Aniket used the 50:50 option for the question:

Who won the Purple Cap in the 2022 IPL? A. Jos Buttler, B. Rashid Khan, C. Yuzvendra Chahal, D. Trent Boult.

He is left with options A and C. After thinking for some time, he goes for option C and wins Rs. 40,000.

He uses his last lifeline for Rs. 80,000 question: Which of these Hindu Gods was armed with a bow made of sugarcane and shot arrows made from flowers? A. Lord Kama, B. Lord Ganesha, C. Lord Vayu, D. Lord Varuna. He uses ‘Video call a friend’ and goes for option C but the correct answer is A. He took home prize money of Rs. 10000.

