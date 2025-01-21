KBC: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes first crorepati Harshvardhan Nawathe with open arms; latter gets nostalgic and says 'Ghar waapsi ki...'
As Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrates 25 years, the makers invite the first winner of the show, Harshvardhan Nawathe. Amitabh Bachchan welcomes him and he slips into nostalgia.
Fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati received a delightful surprise when Harshvardhan Nawathe, the first-ever Crorepati in the show’s history, made a long-awaited return in the January 20 episode. His appearance was not only nostalgic but also marked the beginning of the Gyan Ka Rajat Mahotsav celebration.
This segment was introduced to honor 25 years of the quiz show, a platform that has transformed countless lives and captured the hearts of millions. The makers released a video in which he talks about Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrating 25 years and his return to the show.
Harshvardhan Nawathe said, "Ghar waapsi ki jo feeling hoti hai, woh hai. 25 saal bahut bada period hota hai. 25 saal ke baad yahan aake mujhe bahut jyada khushi ho rahi hai. KBC ne mujhe bahut recognition diya. Paisa toh mila hi, bahut adulation mila aur bahut logo ka pyaar mila (It feels like a homecoming. 25 years is a long time. Coming back here after 25 years makes me very happy. KBC gave me a lot of recognition. I received money, a lot of adulation, and a lot of love from people)."
Nawathe further added that it was unbelievable for him to witness the outpouring of love from people after winning the show. Even today, when the people meet him, they mention his KBC win. He also advised the younger generation to develop a reading habit.
To make Harshvardhan Nawathe's return to KBC memorable, the makers played a video that showcased the moment he became the first crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him with open arms and inquired about his feelings about taking over the hot seat again. A nostalgic and elated Nawathe mentioned how everything felt the same, whether it was excitement or anticipation.
As Kaun Banega Crorepati embarks on a remarkable journey and celebrates its silver jubilee, this momentous occasion stands as a powerful testament to the show’s lasting legacy and its profound impact on transforming lives.
