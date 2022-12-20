KBC Juniors: Amitabh Bachchan amazed by THIS gesture of contestant while performing Ramleela act; Find out

The episode started with the fastest finger first round with a new batch of students. Aarna Sardana from Ghaziabad became the first contestant to come to the hotseat. Aarna played the game excellently and reached the 12th question for 12,50,000 points. The question was:

Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors is getting lots of love from the audience after the immense success of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. This kid's special show is also hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan . It is quite astounding to see the young and bright minds come to the hotseat and play the quiz show with the host. In the recent episode, Goodbye actor was impressed by the gesture of a little contestant Saima.

Which of these countries has not won the men's FIFA World Cup before the 2022 edition?

As Aarna was not sure about the answer and she had no lifeline left, she decided to quit the game. Before leaving, she chose the option C) Netherlands which was the correct answer. Aarna took home Rs 6,40,000 and the Pink actor started new round of fastest finger first. The round was won by Saima Chawla from Pune, and she came in the hot seat.

Saima gave answer to the tough question with her quick and smart thinking. But she got stuck at Rs. 80,000 question which was:

Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, held annually in Pune, is a festival that celebrates what?

Saima used a lifeline Gyaanastra and chose option A, but it was wrong. The right answer is option C) Music. The new question was:

Which Hindu god is seen in this image obtaining boons from Lord Brahma? Saima gave the right answer, option C) Lord Kuber. Later Brahmastra actor asked her to enact a scene from Ramleela. She removed her shoes and gave a small performance. After the performance, Amitabh said that it is a game show and she was doing a small scene but she hasn't forgotten her traditions and did the play after removing the shoes.

Saima played the game till the 11th question and become the roll over contestant for the next day.