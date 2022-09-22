'Keep Growing': Aashish Mehrotra hails Paras Kalnawat's performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Paras Kalnawat is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Paras Kalnawat is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to fame after his stint in top-rated daily soap Anupamaa and now he is currently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Recently, Paras was in the news for his exit from Anupamaa and participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Now he is winning the hearts of the masses with his exceptional performance.
Even after his exit from the show, Paras is still in touch with his former co-stars and has an unbreakable bond with them. Today, Aashish Mehrotra, who essayed Paras's elder brother Paritosh in Anupamaa, praised his performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Aashish took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of Paras Kalnawat's performance on his Instagram story. This glimpse is from Paras's emotional performance, he did in the Family special episode. Sharing this clip, Aashish wrote, "More power to you brother @paras_kalnawat keep growing".
Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Paras shared his excitement about participating in the show and said that since childhood he wanted to be a part of it. He said, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming after five years. This is the biggest dance reality show so that’s what motivated me to be a part of the show, because I have been watching it since childhood and I have always imagined myself being on the stage".
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
