'Keep Growing': Aashish Mehrotra hails Paras Kalnawat's performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Paras Kalnawat is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to fame after his stint in top-rated daily soap Anupamaa and now he is currently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Recently, Paras was in the news for his exit from Anupamaa and participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Now he is winning the hearts of the masses with his exceptional performance.

Even after his exit from the show, Paras is still in touch with his former co-stars and has an unbreakable bond with them. Today, Aashish Mehrotra, who essayed Paras's elder brother Paritosh in Anupamaa, praised his performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Aashish took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of Paras Kalnawat's performance on his Instagram story. This glimpse is from Paras's emotional performance, he did in the Family special episode. Sharing this clip, Aashish wrote, "More power to you brother @paras_kalnawat keep growing".