Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, who gained popularity with her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 turned a year older today (June 19). The talented rapper celebrated her birthday with her fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Ankita Lokhande recently delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming video from Khanzaadi's birthday celebration, accompanied by her partner Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s heartwarming birthday message for Khanzaadi

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video with Khanzaadi where she and Vicky were seen singing a birthday song for Khanzaadi. Ankita's heartfelt message expressed enduring support, highlighting the bond they share beyond the show.

In the video, Ankita said, “Bombay jaise sheher mein jo pehla saal rehte ho vo aap akele rehte ho. Par mai or Vicky, we are forever with you. (In a city like Bombay, when you spend your first year, you often live alone. But Vicky and I, we are forever with you).”

Khanzaadi herself posted glimpses of her birthday celebration, which included cutting a cake surrounded by friends like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, and Neha Swami Bijlani. The joyous occasion featured moments of friendship, with Khanzaadi even feeding cake to Vicky's mother.

During her stint on the controversial reality show, Khanzaadi made a lasting impact with her no-nonsense attitude. She fearlessly stood up for herself and her loved ones, often clashing with fellow contestants including Ankita and Vicky Jain and making memorable moments. Alongside her bold personality, Khanzaadi garnered attention for her complex relationship, particularly her love-hate bond with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.

More about Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi

Firoza Khan, known as Khanzaadi, started her career on MTV Hustle 2.0, a rap-focused reality show judged by Badshah and group leaders EPR, Dino James, King, and Dee MC. She later appeared on MTV Splitsvilla and gained further fame on Bigg Boss 17.

Khanzaadi has since collaborated on multiple music videos such as Sab Sahi, Konwa and Rangreza, often featuring alongside her former Bigg Boss 17 housemate Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 rider.

