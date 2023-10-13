Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Arjun Bijlani shares nostagic picture with Miley Jab Hum Tum co-stars

Arjun Bijlani has been entertaining his fans for more than a decade now. The actor has proven to be a full package for his fans. He is a most loved actor, hosts shows, is a comedian, and is also a doting husband and father. The actor consistently shares updates about his work with his fans, but what truly endears him to his followers is when he showcases his role as a loving husband. His recent extravagant birthday celebration for his wife, Neha Bijlani, was attended by numerous television celebrities, garnering attention and admiration from his fan base. Among those celebs, the actor invited Miley Jab Hum Tum stars, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.

Miley Jab Hum Tum cast reunites at Neha Bijlani's Birthday Bash

Arjun Bijlani posted a story, recently sharing pictures with his television friends and close family members. The actor posted a picture with Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal who were also invited to the birthday bash.

For the uninformed, Arjun Bijalani once shared the screen space with them in the popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum back in 2009. The show was very popular among the fans and is still remembered. They conveyed their best wishes to Neha and evoked nostalgia amongst fans. Talking about the show, Miley Jab Hum Tum, the story revolves around four college students Mayank, Nupur, Gunjan, and Samrat who fall for each other. The story chronicles heartbreaks, dreams, and love.

Talking about the birthday bash, Arjun posted a video that compiled some of the best moments the couple has shared over the years. From enjoying vacations together to dancing in their living room while sipping wine, the video showcases a series of beautiful memories they've created together. Set to a romantic background track, the video is a perfect tribute to their love story. The choice of music, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, adds an extra layer of romance to the video. Celebrities like Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Lataa Saberwal, Rajiv Adatia, and Deepti Bhatnagar extended their warm wishes and love in the comments.

Arjun Bijlani on the work front

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known name in the Indian television industry and made his debut in 2004 with the show, Kartika but rose to fame with Left Right Left and since then he has been ruling the small screen. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach., Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan and more. The 40-year-old is currently hosting the reality show, India's Got Talent 10 and previously was a part of the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside Sunny Leone.

