Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Arjun Bijlani's Navratri devotion is all about fasting and bhajans

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Arjun Bijlani has wholeheartedly immersed himself in the Navratri festivities. His unwavering devotion over the course of nine sacred days involves observing a fast and listening to Maa Durga bhajans. This revelation came out through an Instagram story that the actor had recently posted.

Arjun Bijlani shares an Instagram story chronicling his Navratri devotion

In a poignant display of his faith, Arjun recently took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his Navratri journey. The story featured him behind the wheel, listening to soulful Maa Durga bhajans, and was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, Keeping a fast this Navratri - Day 2. This simple yet profound act showcases Arjun's deep reverence for the divine and his earnest participation in the spiritual observance of Navratri.

Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram story:

Arjun Bijlani's recent show

The TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy, became a surprise hit with its captivating storyline. Following its success, a spin-off titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti was introduced, featuring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in lead roles.

Interestingly, Arjun and Nikki not only found success on-screen but also forged a genuine friendship off-screen. Arjun, known for his mischievous pranks, playfully targeted his co-star and friend, Nikki Sharma, showcasing a harmonious bond between the two actors.

About Arjun Bijlani and his work



In addition to his acting chops and a charming on-screen presence, Arjun Bijlani is known as a host as well. His versatility and stage presence have made him a sought-after figure in the realm of television entertainment. As a charismatic host, Arjun has left an indelible mark on various successful shows, enriching the audience's viewing experience.

One of Arjun's notable hosting stints includes India's Got Talent 9, where his effervescent personality and boundless energy created a lively and engaging atmosphere, both for contestants and viewers. He brought a unique charm to the show, enhancing its overall appeal. Moreover, he spearheaded Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, a show that introduced a distinctive blend of entertainment to the television landscape.

Arjun Bijlani's contribution as the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, a renowned dance reality competition, deserves special mention. His friendly and affable demeanour not only introduced the contestants but also injected an element of excitement and intrigue into the show, enhancing its overall entertainment quotient.

