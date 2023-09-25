Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nia Sharma posts a selfie with deep caption; Take a look

Nia Sharma, who is known for her bindass attitude, is currently on a break from daily soaps and is enjoying her time traveling and adventuring. Sharma is also known for her adventurous spirit and her love of travel. She has recently been traveling to some exotic locations and enjoying activities like bungee jumping and paragliding. She recently posted a no-makeup selfie on her social media, which has gone viral.

Nia Sharma posts a morning selfie with a no-makeup look

The Khatron ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nia Sharma posted a beautiful morning selfie with a deep caption as she headed someplace.

Take a look!

She captioned her post, "The makeup face can be deceiving But the Morning face… Nahhh!". She posted a cluster of pictures one being a fresh glow of dawn and the rest two as the glamour at dusk. Some of her fans had amazing reactions to her posts. A fan wrote, "U beautiful... in both." Another fan wrote, "That morning face is much cuter than the makeup face." Another fan commented, "Beautiful nia ji." Another fan wrote, "So beautiful."

Nia Sharma has always been vocal about her love for natural beauty and has often spoken out against the unrealistic beauty standards set by society. Her no-makeup selfie is a refreshing change from the heavily filtered and edited photos that are often seen on social media. In the selfie, Nia is seen with her hair pulled back and no makeup on her face. She is smiling brightly and looks radiant. Fans have been praising her natural beauty in the comments section.

Apart from this, the actress celebrated Ganpati with close friends from the industry and relatives. She shared pictures and videos of the celebration on her social media, and she looked stunning in a traditional lilac chikankari suit. Other television celebrities who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion include Rithvik Dhanjani, Gautam Rode, Ankita Lokhande, and many others. They all shared pictures and videos of their celebrations on social media, and it was clear that they had a wonderful time.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani define friendship goals featuring THESE many gifts