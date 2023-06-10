Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Sana Makbul soars temperature in floral bikini at her pre-birthday celebration

Popular TV actress Sana Makbul rose to fame after essaying the role of Lavanya Kashyap in the serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The popular telly drama also featured Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani in the lead roles. The model-turned-actress has been extensively seen in notable projects in the Hindi and South industry. Besides Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Sana featured in TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Aadat Se Maboor, Arjun, Vish, etc. The actress is currently in Barcelona enjoying her birthday trip.

Sana Makbul's recent social media post

Today, the actress took to social media to upload a few photos from her pre-birthday celebrations. The series of photos dropped by the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actress proved to be a treat for the fans. She wrote in the caption, "Level 3 in 3 days. Gracias" which indicates she is turning 30 in three days. However, the photos she uploaded prove that age is just a number for the diva. Wearing a multicolored bikini in abstract print, she posed with a number three balloon. In the next photo, she is seen sitting on a sofa flaunting her stunning figure. The actress also posed with her friends beside a pool. The last photo shows the actress with a kid and she kept her hair tied in a bun and wore orange shades.

Take a look at the photos here:

For the unversed, Sana Makbul took part in the reality TV show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021 and emerged as a semifinalist. She has many friends in the industry and shares a great bond, particularly with Ankita Lokhande, and Arjun Bijlani, among others.

About the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its latest season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 which is shot in South Africa. The Rohit Shetty hosted show has fourteen confirmed participants; Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh wants to take a break from TV?