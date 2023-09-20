Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Nia Sharma celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family and friends

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious day for many Hindus living in India. On this day, Bappa (Ganpati idol) is brought home for reverence, peace, and blessings from the Vighnharta to eradicate all the problems and bless them with prosperity and luck. Many B-town and television celebrities bring Ganpati home and celebrate the day with heist and zeal. Recently, actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nia Sharma celebrated Ganpati with close friends from the industry and relatives. She shared pictures and videos of the celebration on her social media, and she looked stunning in a traditional white saree. Other television celebrities who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion include Rithvik Dhanjani, Gautam Rode, Ankita Lokhande, and many others. They all shared pictures and videos of their celebrations on social media, and it was clear that they had a wonderful time.

Nia Sharma brings Vighnharta home with zest and zeal

Nia Sharma recently posted many pictures on her social media handle on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Her friends from the industry were also present on the pooja and had great fun.

Take a look!

She is seen with Naagin cast Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani. She also invited Karan Wahi to her house and posted, "What a cute and beautiful Ganeshaaa". Her friends and family are dancing to the songs on Ganpati. She is seen with Arjun Bijlani's family praying to god. Before Ganesh Chaturthi, Nia Sharma also celebrated her 33rd birthday with her television family and had a blast.

Apart from the actors Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode also brought Ganpati with their newlyborns. Rithvik Dhanjani, Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta, Mohit Mallik, and many other celebs were seen talking about the occasion and how they celebrate it.

Nia Sharma on the work front

Nia Sharma has currently taken some time off from the screen. She posts herself being on a beach, traveling, doing bungee jumping, etc. She has done many shows like Naagin 4, Jamai Raja, and many others.

