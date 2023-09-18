Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani pens Nia Sharma heartfelt birthday wish: 'Craziest woman I know...'

Popular television host and Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Arjun Bijlani has been entertaining people for more than a decade. The actor has made many friends in the industry and cherishes them as a second family. In regards to friends, the actor recently posted a video montage of her friend and Naagin actress Nia Sharma on her birthday. The actor posted a video on his Instagram handle putting up memories with the actress and calling her the "craziest woman I know".

Arjun Bijani posts video montages for birthday girl Nia Sharma

The actress Nia Sharma recently celebrated her birthday with friends from the TV industry. One of her friends and Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Arjun Bijlani posted a video for the birthday girl.

Here Take A Look

The actor posted a caption along with the video, saying, "Happy birthday to the craziest woman I know .. god bless u my friend. Khush reh !!" on his social media handle. Many other celebrities like Krystle D'souza, Shivin Narang, Vineet Raina, Rajiv Adatia, and many others were seen at her birthday bash.

Nia Sharma reposted the story on her social media handle and captioned it, "Aaj dil le gaye tum, Aasu Bheh Gayee" (you won my heart, tears coming out). Both the actors have been great friends for a very long time. Previously, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Arjun quoted some words of appreciation for Nia. He said- “You are so hardworking, so stylish, and such a good human being.” He added, “You are going to go places and you have been dedicated for the past few months. As far as your looks, fitness, styling, everything is on point.” He also revealed that Nia is a family person and takes her mother around the world.

Since both participated in Khatron ke Khiladi, both have grown quite close to one another.

Arjun Bijalni and Nia Sharma's Work Front

Currently, Arjun Bijlani is seen hosting India's Got Talent 10 whereas Nia Sharma has taken some time off from screen. She posts herself being on a beach, traveling, doing bungee jumping, etc. She has done many shows like Naagin 4, Jamai Raja and many others.

