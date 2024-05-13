Trigger Warning: The article contains the mention of suicide.

Sheezan Khan is a family man. The Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actor never leaves an opportunity to share his emotions about his beloved mother and sister Falaq Naaz. Recently, sharing his thoughts on his mother, Sheezan mentioned how she instilled a never-give-up attitude in him and also recalled her handwritten letter to him when he was struggling in jail. Khan recalled the motivational message that her mother sent him in a letter.

Sheezan Khan on receiving a letter in jail from his mother

For the unversed, Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charges of Abetment to Suicide as her co-actress and former girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma, died by suicide. The actor was arrested and jailed for more than seventy days. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actor recalled his mother's motivational letter and said, "When I was in jail, she gave me a handwritten note that read, ‘Girte hai sheh sawaar hi maidaan e jung me woh tifle gul kya gire jo ghutne bal chalein."

Take a look at Sheezan Khan's family pictures:

He added, "Even today, we are learning and growing together. We are together through all the ups and downs of our lives. But still, we enjoy everything." The Chand Jalne Laga actor stated that his mother always taught him to get up after falling down and never shy away from starting from scratch.

Sheezan also revealed that they both share a love for poetry and said, "It is our favorite thing to do. We share a lot of intellectual talks. Everything is related to Urdu culture. Besides everything, these two are the things that we love the most."

When Khan was arrested, his mother and sisters Falaq Naazz and Shafaq Naaz fought strongly to get him out of jail and also addressed the allegations leveled at him by Tunisha's family.

