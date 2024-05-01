Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is receiving rave reviews from the audience as well as from critics. Right from the gigantic sets to the beautiful set-ups, well-lit frames, and exceptional music, the project seems to have left the viewers in awe of the same.

As everybody is subject to their opinions, Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan took to his social media account to share his disappointment over the project, as he felt most actors couldn't speak Urdu correctly.

Sheezan Khan's complaint with Heeramandi actors

Taking to his Instagram account, Sheezan Khan shared his thoughts on the project, mentioning how only Farida Jalal was correct in her Urdu pronunciation while the other actors lacked it.

He wrote, "Apart from Farida Jalal ji! Nobody could speak "urdu" in SLB's Heeramandi! Kisi Ka Nuqta, kha, qaf apni jagah pe nahi hai!! Kyu bhai kyu?? Urdu ke saath itni naainsaafi. Disappointed."

Take a look at Sheezan Khan's Instagram story about Heeramandi:

(Nobody pronounced the words properly. Why bro? Why such injustice with the Urdu language.)

More about Heeramandi

After the mega success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai, the legendary director and producer returned with his much-talked-about project Heeramandi for Netflix. The project features popular actors like Farida Jalal, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Shekhar Suman, among others.

The story of the project revolves around the life of courtesans in the pre-independence era. It also focuses on how they contributed to India's independence.

More about Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan is known for his stints on TV shows like Tara From Satara, Nazar, and Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul, among others. He participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after a major tragedy struck him. He made his comeback in the nonfiction genre with Chand Jalne Laga but quit the show because he wasn't satisfied with the character graph. He was supposed to be a part of the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi; however, he had to give it a pass due to his ill health.

