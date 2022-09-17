Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aditi Malik sends a special gift for Mohit Malik with a twist

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the most popular and highly watched stunt reality show by the audience. With a quite interesting mix of contestants for the season, the show has been quite an entertainer so far. The audience is enjoying the thrilling and daring stunts that are being performed by their favourite celebs. One among the contestants is Mohit Malik, who is married to actress Aditi Malik and they are parents of a baby boy.

In the recent promo of the episode, Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, was seen teasing Mohit Malik for taking a lot of physiotherapy sessions. He shared a video call of his wife Aditi Malik, where she said that she will forgive him for taking so much physiotherapy and flirting around with girls. Mohit became very happy to hear that. Aditi further added that she also has a special gift for him. As she says that, a beautiful girl walks over and Rohit Shetty shared that she is also a physiotherapist. Mohit Malik is seen getting very happy and says that he loved the gift and says, “Bhagwan aisi wife sabko de’.