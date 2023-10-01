Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Jannat Zubair expresses joy as she meets mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik, drops happy PICS

Rubina Dilaik's pregnancy announcement has delighted her fans and friends and since then the actress has been receiving love in abundance. From sharing pictures from her babymoon in the US to flaunting her maternity outfit ideas, Rubina has been keeping fans in the loop of her pregnancy journey. As the actress is back in the city, Rubina Dilaik recently met her dear friend and former co-contestant Jannat Zubair. For the unversed, Jannat and Rubina formed a close bond while shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town. Now, as they reunited after a long time, the actresses offered a glimpse of it on their social media handles.

Jannat Zubair is happy to meet mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik:

Just a few minutes ago, Jannat Zubair dropped several pictures with mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik on her social media handle. In this snap, the 22-year-old actress is all smiles as she poses for the pictures with preggers Rubina Dilaik. Jannat is seen sporting a lilac crop top and pink joggers whereas Rubina has donned a body-hugging black top and bottoms and wore a denim jacket. In these photos, Jannat is seen embracing Rubina's baby bump. As Rubina is all set to embrace motherhood soon, Jannat can't control her excitement and is seen expressing her joy in the comment section of these snaps. Sharing these pictures, Jannat wrote, "Can’t waitttttt (heart emoticons)."

Take a look at their happy PICS here-

Currently, mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik is busy enjoying the most amazing phase of her life. The actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla will soon embrace parenthood for the first time. Workwise, Rubina was last seen on Television as a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Speaking about Rubina's upcoming project, the actress is all set to mark her debut in the Punjabi film industry.

Speaking about Jannat Zubair, the actress has had a flourishing career in the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it! From becoming a household name through Phulwa to winning hearts by playing the lead role in Tu Aashiqui, Jannat has come a long way and has gained an immense fan following. The actress was last seen on TV as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

