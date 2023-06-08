Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Jannat Zubair expresses joy on buying her dream house at the age of 21

Popular actress Jannat Zubair is one of the most talented celebrities in the entertainment fraternity and has garnered a huge fan following at a very young age. Jannat started her career a few years back and went on to star in many popular shows and music videos. After gaining immense success, the actress undoubtedly became one of the bankable actresses. Last year, Jannat had shared a picture of an under-construction site on her Instagram handle. It was the photo of her dream house where we saw her standing with her father, Zubair Ahmad Rahmani, and brother Ayaan Zubair.

Jannat Zubair expresses joy on buying her dream:

Now, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Jannat Zubair expressed her joy in purchasing her dream house at the age of 21. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame shared, "I feel really happy, proud, blessed and very grateful because all of these things I would never like to take granted. For me all of this is like a blessing, and all of this is something that everybody dreams of, and I'm grateful that I'm able to achieve it. With their family, their support and with my fans love and also the industry people with whom I've worked with, everyone has supported me to reach so far."

Further, Jannat added that how she can't just credit herself for achieving this huge milestone at a tender age. She credited her house help, and driver to everyone for helping her to achieve her dream.

Jannat Zubair's professional life:

Jannat Zubair rose to fame after starring in the hit show Phulwa in 2011. Post this, success kissed her feet and Jannat starred in numerous shows. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Along with acting, Jannat is also trying her hands at singing and also released her first music album titled 'Babu Shona Mona' which went on to become a huge hit.

